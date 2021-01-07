Thursday's ETF Movers: PBW, GDXJ

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Plug Power, up about 32.6% and shares of Fuelcell Energy, up about 24.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Gold Standard Ventures, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

