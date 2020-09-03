Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, WCLD

In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of RES, up about 6.1% and shares of Oil States International, up about 3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 7.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Zuora, lower by about 31.8%, and shares of Pagerduty, lower by about 26.2% on the day.

