Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, SKYY

In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Propetro Holding, up about 11.5% and shares of Patterson-uti Energy, up about 9.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF, off about 2.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Smartsheet, lower by about 22.6%, and shares of Cloudera, lower by about 12.8% on the day.

