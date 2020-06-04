Markets
PUMP

Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, SKYY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Propetro Holding, up about 11.5% and shares of Patterson-uti Energy, up about 9.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF, off about 2.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Smartsheet, lower by about 22.6%, and shares of Cloudera, lower by about 12.8% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, SKYY
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, SKYY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PUMP PTEN SMAR CLDR SKYY OIH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular