Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, REZ

In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oceaneering International (OII), up about 7.5% and shares of Valaris (VAL), up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ), off about 1.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Senior Investment Group (SNR), lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG), lower by about 2.6% on the day.

