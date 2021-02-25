Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT

In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenaris, up about 14.3% and shares of Oceaneering International, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 3.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

