In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Core Laboratories (CLB), up about 6.3% and shares of Tenaris (TS), up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), down about 3.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Great Panther Mining (GPL), lower by about 7.8%, and shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), lower by about 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

