In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 6.2% and shares of Technipfmc, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Freeport-mcmoran, lower by about 3.7%, and shares of Lundin Mining, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, COPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.