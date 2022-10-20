In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oil States International (OIS), up about 11.9% and shares of NOV (NOV), up about 8.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), off about 5.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Berkeley Lights (BLI), lower by about 12.7%, and shares of CareDx (CDNA), lower by about 11.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, ARKG

