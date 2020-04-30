Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: MLPA, XSLV

In trading on Thursday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Genesis Energy, up about 9.4% and shares of TC Pipelines, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, off about 3.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Capstead Mortgage, lower by about 13.6%, and shares of Ready Capital, lower by about 12.4% on the day.

