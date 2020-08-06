Thursday's ETF Movers: MLPA, WCLD

In trading on Thursday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Western Midstream Partners, up about 5.9% and shares of Shell Midstream Partners, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 3.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Fastly, lower by about 19%, and shares of 2U, lower by about 11.1% on the day.

