Thursday's ETF Movers: MLPA, VPU

In trading on Thursday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Western Midstream Partners, up about 10.9% and shares of Genesis Energy, up about 9.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Utilities ETF, off about 1.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of SJW Group, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Portland General Electric, lower by about 2.8% on the day.

