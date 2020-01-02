Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, RWR

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Huya, up about 10.9% and shares of Joyy, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF, down about 1.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Washington Prime Group, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Kimco Realty, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

