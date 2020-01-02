Markets
HUYA

Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, RWR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Huya, up about 10.9% and shares of Joyy, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF, down about 1.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Washington Prime Group, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Kimco Realty, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, RWR
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, RWR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUYA YY WPG KIM RWR MCHI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular