Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, ITA

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vipshop Holdings, up about 15.5% and shares of BEST, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, down about 4.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, lower by about 8.9%, and shares of Hexcel, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

