Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, FCG

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 7.6% and shares of Iqiyi (IQ), up about 6.6% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), off about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Riley Exploration Permian (REPX), lower by about 5.9%, and shares of Tellurian (TELL), lower by about 3.8% on the day.
