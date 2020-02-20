Markets
ALB

Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, IXN

In trading on Thursday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 6.9% and shares of FMC, up about 1.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Tech ETF, down about 2.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Synopsys, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Paycom Software, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

ALB FMC SNPS PAYC

Most Popular