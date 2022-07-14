In trading on Thursday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ultralife, off about 0.7% and shares of Albemarle, off about 0.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 5.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 10%, and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, GDX

