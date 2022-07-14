Markets
ULBI

Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, GDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ultralife, off about 0.7% and shares of Albemarle, off about 0.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 5.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 10%, and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, GDX
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, GDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULBI ALB NGD AU GDX LIT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular