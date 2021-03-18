Thursday's ETF Movers: KRE, TAN

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Foundation, up about 7.4% and shares of Comerica, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 6.7%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 5% on the day.

