Thursday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDXJ

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Veritex Holdings, up about 5.1% and shares of Umpqua Holdings, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.