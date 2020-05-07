Thursday's ETF Movers: KIE, MLPA

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lincoln National, up about 17.9% and shares of Brighthouse Financial, up about 11.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 1.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Shell Midstream Partners, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of TC Pipelines, lower by about 0.7% on the day.

