Markets
LNC

Thursday's ETF Movers: KIE, MLPA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lincoln National, up about 17.9% and shares of Brighthouse Financial, up about 11.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 1.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Shell Midstream Partners, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of TC Pipelines, lower by about 0.7% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: KIE, MLPA
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: KIE, MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNC BHF SHLX TCP MLPA KIE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular