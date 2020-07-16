Thursday's ETF Movers: KIE, LIT

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Insurance ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, up about 5.6% and shares of Reinsurance Group of America, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 4.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 3.5%, and shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

