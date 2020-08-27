Markets
COF

Thursday's ETF Movers: KBWB, PTH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Capital One Financial, up about 3.1% and shares of Truist Financial, up about 2.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, down about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Quidel, lower by about 35.3%, and shares of Meridian Bioscience, lower by about 9.8% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: KBWB, PTH
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: KBWB, PTH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COF TFC QDEL VIVO PTH KBWB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular