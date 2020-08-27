Thursday's ETF Movers: KBWB, PTH

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Capital One Financial, up about 3.1% and shares of Truist Financial, up about 2.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, down about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Quidel, lower by about 35.3%, and shares of Meridian Bioscience, lower by about 9.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.