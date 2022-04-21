In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of United Airlines Holdings, up about 12.7% and shares of Skywest, up about 7.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), off about 4.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 15.2%, and shares of Array Technologies, lower by about 13.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: IYT, TAN

