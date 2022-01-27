In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mccormick, up about 6.4% and shares of Albertsons Companies, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Semiconductor ETF, off about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Teradyne, lower by about 27.2%, and shares of Mks Instruments, lower by about 8.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: IYK, SOXX

