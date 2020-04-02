Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: IXC, FPE

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Global Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Apache, up about 19.5% and shares of Diamondback Energy, up about 18.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE), off about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading.

