Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MLPA

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Watsco (WSO), up about 15.6% and shares of PulteGroup (PHM), up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF (MLPA), down about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), lower by about 4%, and shares of Genesis Energy (GEL), lower by about 3% on the day.

