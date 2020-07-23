Markets
WSO

Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MLPA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Watsco (WSO), up about 15.6% and shares of PulteGroup (PHM), up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF (MLPA), down about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), lower by about 4%, and shares of Genesis Energy (GEL), lower by about 3% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MLPA
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSO PHM WES GEL MLPA ITB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular