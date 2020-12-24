Markets
GRBK

Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MCHI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 3.5% and shares of M/I Homes, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, down about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Alibaba Group Holding, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Baozun, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MCHI
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MCHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRBK MHO BABA BZUN MCHI ITB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular