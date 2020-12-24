Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, MCHI

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 3.5% and shares of M/I Homes, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, down about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Alibaba Group Holding, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Baozun, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

