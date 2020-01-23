Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, CQQQ

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Skyline Champion, up about 3.3% and shares of Installed Building Products, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Joyy, lower by about 3.7%, and shares of GDS Holdings, lower by about 2.5% on the day.

