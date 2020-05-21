Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: ITA, SIL

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transdigm Group, up about 5.3% and shares of Boeing, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 3.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 6%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

