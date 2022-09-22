In trading on Thursday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vale, up about 3.5% and shares of Gerdau, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, down about 5.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Fluence Energy, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of Tritium Dcfc Limited, lower by about 11.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ILF, QCLN

