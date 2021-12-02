Thursday's ETF Movers: ILF, GDXJ

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gerdau, up about 6.6% and shares of Vale, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 1.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Gold Standard Ventures, lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Freegold Ventures, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

