Thursday's ETF Movers: IJS, GDXJ

In trading on Thursday, the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG), up about 42.5% and shares of Owens & Minor (OMI), up about 11.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), down about 1.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sulliden Mining (SMC.CA), lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Iamgold (IAG), lower by about 5.6% on the day.

