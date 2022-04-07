Thursday's ETF Movers: IHI, CQQQ

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Angiodynamics, up about 9.8% and shares of Bio-rad Laboratories, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Zhihu, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

