In trading on Thursday, the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PTC, up about 16.4% and shares of Meta Platforms, up about 14.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 8.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Teladoc Health, lower by about 48.2%, and shares of Accolade, lower by about 16.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: IGM, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.