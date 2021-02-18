Thursday's ETF Movers: IDU, LIT

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Firstenergy, up about 7.7% and shares of Vistra, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 6.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Albemarle, lower by about 8%, and shares of Ultralife, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

