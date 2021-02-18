Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: IDU, LIT

Contributor
BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Firstenergy, up about 7.7% and shares of Vistra, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 6.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Albemarle, lower by about 8%, and shares of Ultralife, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

