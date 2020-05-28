Markets
AEE

Thursday's ETF Movers: IDU, KRE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ameren, up about 4% and shares of American Electric Power, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, off about 2.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: IDU, KRE
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: IDU, KRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEE AEP TCBI BHLB KRE IDU

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular