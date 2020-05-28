Thursday's ETF Movers: IDU, KRE

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ameren, up about 4% and shares of American Electric Power, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, off about 2.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

