Thursday's ETF Movers: ICF, XOP

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Welltower (WELL), up about 1.6% and shares of Regency Centers (REG), up about 1.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), off about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Gulfport Energy (GPOR), lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Range Resources (RRC), lower by about 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ICF, XOP

