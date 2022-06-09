In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SOS, up about 10.3% and shares of Qutoutiao, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, off about 6.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Alcoa, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Cleveland-cliffs, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GXC, PICK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.