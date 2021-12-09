In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of JD.COM, up about 3% and shares of Zepp Health, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Orla Mining, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GXC, GDXJ

