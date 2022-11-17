Markets

Thursday's ETF Movers: GII, ARKF

November 17, 2022 — 10:18 am EST

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (GII) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enbridge (ENB.CA), trading flat and shares of Gibson Energy (GEI.CA), off about 0.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), off about 3.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Global-e Online (GLBE), lower by about 11.9%, and shares of Silvergate Capital (SI), lower by about 10.3% on the day.

