Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XSD

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Wallbridge Mining, up about 11.3% and shares of New Found Gold, up about 10.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Semiconductor ETF, down about 4.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Ambarella, lower by about 12.6%, and shares of Lattice Semiconductor, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

