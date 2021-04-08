Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 5% and shares of Victoria Gold, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 2.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Southwestern Energy, lower by about 8.6%, and shares of Antero Resources, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

