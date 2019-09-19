Markets

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Novo Resources, up about 5.7% and shares of Gold Fields, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of W&T Offshore, lower by about 6.1%, and shares of Range Resources, lower by about 6.1% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GFI WTI RRC XOP GDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular