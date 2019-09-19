Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Novo Resources, up about 5.7% and shares of Gold Fields, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of W&T Offshore, lower by about 6.1%, and shares of Range Resources, lower by about 6.1% on the day.

