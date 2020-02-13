Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, TAN

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sibanye-stillwater Limited, up about 8.1% and shares of Wesdome Gold Mines, up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 1.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sunpower, lower by about 16.4%, and shares of Jinkosolar Holding, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

