Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, SMDV

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ssr Mining, up about 9.6% and shares of Teranga Gold, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ProShares ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF, down about 1.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Petmed Express, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Andersons, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

