Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Wesdome Gold Mines, up about 12.2% and shares of Argonaut, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 15.4%, and shares of Transocean, lower by about 6.6% on the day.

