Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Golden Star Resources (GSS), up about 12.9% and shares of Sandstorm (SAND), up about 9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), down about 2.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA), lower by about 9.4%, and shares of Valaris (VAL), lower by about 8.1% on the day.

