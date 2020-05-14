Markets
HMY

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, XAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 8% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF, down about 3.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Moog, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Vectrus, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, XAR
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, XAR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMY CDE MOG.A VEC XAR GDX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular