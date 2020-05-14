Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, XAR

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 8% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF, down about 3.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Moog, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Vectrus, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

