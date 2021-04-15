Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, PBW

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 8.6% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Fuelcell Energy, lower by about 14.5%, and shares of Quantumscape, lower by about 14.5% on the day.

