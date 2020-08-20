Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Teranga Gold, up about 4.1% and shares of Sandstorm Gold, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 13.8%, and shares of Valaris, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

