In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of K92 Mining, up about 3.2% and shares of Agnico Eagle Mines, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 7.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Roblox, lower by about 15.5%, and shares of Unity Software, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, ARKW

